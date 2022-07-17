Man Severely Wounded in Shooting Outside San Diego Liquor Store

Police were searching Sunday for a suspect who shot and gravely wounded a 26-year-old man in front of a liquor store in San Diego's Webster neighborhood.

At 1:36 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department received a call about a man who had been shot in front of a liquor store in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Officers from Southeastern Division arrived within minutes and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

"Officers called for medics and performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived," Shebloski said. "The male was transported to a nearby hospital where he received emergency treatment for his injuries."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was not expected to survive, Shebloski continued. "The gravely injured male has been identified, however his name is not being released at this time pending family notifications," the lieutenant said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

"It has been determined the suspect became involved in a verbal confrontation with the victim while they were inside the liquor store," Shebloski said. "After the verbal confrontation with the suspect, the victim began to walk outside the store. As the victim walked to the exit of the store, the suspect retrieved a handgun that was concealed on his person and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the area in a dark-colored sedan."

The suspect was described as a heavy-set man, weighing 220 to 250 pounds, with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.