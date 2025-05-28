The author of the "pH Miracle" book series was sentenced Wednesday to five years and eight months in state prison for treating an elderly woman suffering from liver and thyroid disease without a medical license.

The sentence marks the latest legal troubles for Robert Oldham Young, 73, whose books and treatments centered around promotion of an alkaline diet led to an investigation from the state medical board and criminal charges.

Young was previously convicted in 2016 in San Diego County for treating patients — including by injecting them with baking soda — at his Valley Center ranch while lacking proper credentials.

In a separate civil action, a jury awarded $105 million to a cancer patient who said Young advised her to forgo traditional treatment like chemotherapy in favor of treatments at his ranch. The award was later reduced to around $25 million.

In the latest case, a Vista jury convicted Young and co-defendant Galina Migalko for administering many of the same treatments to Jane Clayson, who described herself as a longtime friend of Young's in a statement read in court.

According to Clayson, she gave Young "thousands upon thousands of dollars" for various treatments and products such as pH Miracle-brand supplements.

"For years, I believed Robert Young's promises," she wrote. "I trusted him with my life."

Clayson said Young assured her to "just keep taking the supplements. You'll get better. And don't listen to other doctors. They don't know what they're talking about."

Clayson wrote that her liver disease not only wasn't cured, but progressed, leading to numerous hospitalizations and complications in the years since.

Deputy District Attorney Gina Darvas said, "Ironically, before Ms. Clayson was treated for life-threatening illnesses, she would have been one of his supporters."

Those supporters filled the courtroom for Young's sentencing hearing and also held a rally outside the Vista courthouse, bearing handwritten signs that called for Young's release from custody and for "medical freedom." One woman's sign stated it had been proven that Young's treatments could cure cancer. More than two dozen character reference letters were also submitted to the court prior to Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

Darvas said Young claimed to hold a doctorate, which she said came from "a well-known diploma mill." The prosecutor also argued Young was well aware his treatments didn't work, yet was "willing to risk (Clayson's) life."

In requesting a sentence of probation, one of Young's defense attorneys, Stephen Larson, said it could be argued that an undue amount of blame was being laid at Young's feet for Clayson's medical issues.

The attorney also argued that contrary to the prosecution's claims, Young steadfastly believes in the efficacy of his treatments and medical advice.

Larson said Young's promotion of an alkaline diet and pH Miracle supplements were a reflection of his "honestly held beliefs" and said imprisoning someone because they held ideas or values that swayed from the mainstream wouldn't be in the interests of justice.

But San Diego Superior Court Judge Laura Duffy said Young had "a lengthy career in defrauding and endangering victims," including Clayson, whom the judge described as particularly vulnerable. The judge said Young took advantage of their friendship and shared religious beliefs, and perpetuated a "false, intentionally cultivated appearance that he was a trained doctor."

Young was found guilty of willful cruelty to an elder, theft from an elder, and treating the sick/afflicted without a certificate. Migalko was found guilty of some of the same counts and awaits sentencing next month

Prior to the San Diego County cases, Young was charged in Utah in the late 90s and early 2000s for practicing medicine without a license. One of those cases led to a plea to a misdemeanor count that was later dismissed, while the other case was dismissed entirely.