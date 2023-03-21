San Diego

Man Sentenced to Over 16 Years in Prison for Importation of Fentanyl Pills

The pills were contained in 35 packages, which were hidden inside a false ceiling in the roof of the truck

By City News Service

A court gavel
Getty Images

A Riverside County man convicted of importing more than 80 pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl into the United States was sentenced in San Diego federal court Monday to more than 16 years in prison.

Moises Moreno, 38, of Moreno Valley, was found guilty by a jury of trying to smuggle pills inside his pickup truck at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on June 6, 2021.

San Diego News

San Diego 9 hours ago

Storm Dumped Rain While San Diego Was Sleeping, And More is On the Way

San Diego 3 hours ago

U.S. Border Patrol Reports Uptick in Illegal Border-Crossing Through San Diego

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the pills were contained in 35 packages, which were hidden inside a false ceiling in the roof of the truck.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

According to prosecutors, Moreno denied knowing the drugs were in his truck upon his arrest, but bragged about the smuggling attempt in a series of recorded jail calls.

He was sentenced Monday to 200 months in prison.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegofentanyldrugsconvictionCourts and Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us