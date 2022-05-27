Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Robbing Banks in San Diego, El Cajon

A Campo man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for robbing two San Diego-area banks last year, as well as violating his release conditions in an unrelated case.

Eric Tyler Oxenham, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this year to robbing a California Bank and Trust in El Cajon and a U.S. Bank on West Washington Street in Hillcrest. Both robberies occurred within a week's time and on each occasion, he presented demand notes to the tellers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Oxenham made off with more than $2,000 in cash in the robberies, prosecutors said.

He was arrested about a month after the second robbery, with investigators using surveillance footage to identity his getaway vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Along with the robberies, Oxenham received additional time for violating the conditions of supervised release stemming from a prior conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.