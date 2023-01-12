Man Sentenced to 16 Years to Life in Prison for Killing Wife in Chula Vista

A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison.

John Partain, 65, was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife of more than 30 years, 74-year-old Billie Jean Partain. He was also convicted of an allegation of using a hammer in the killing. The criminal complaint filed against Partain alleges the killing occurred three days before he took part in a standoff with Chula Vista police, which ended with his arrest.

At about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021, Chula Vista Police Department dispatchers received a call indicating that Partain had confessed to a relative that he killed his wife, had a weapon and was suicidal, according to Chula Vista police Lt. Miriam Foxx.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Officers tried to talk to Partain at his Glover Avenue home but he refused to leave and would not let officers come in to check on his wife, Foxx said.

According to the lieutenant, Partain "made numerous statements that he wanted to die by `suicide by cop' and repeatedly confessed to his wife's murder."

He was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. the following day. Billie Jean Partain was found dead inside the home, Foxx said.