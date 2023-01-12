Mount Helix

Man Sentenced to 16 Years to Life for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

By City News Service

background-close-up-court-1415558 gavel resized
Pexels/CC

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison.

Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.

At a bail hearing in late 2020, Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan said Powell was found in his bed with 50 stab wounds and a kitchen knife left embedded in his chest.

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing His Husband, a Chula Vista City Employee
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The prosecutor said the couple had been having marital problems and Powell was seeking a divorce.

Chula Vista police found Powell's body while conducting a welfare check, sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Powell's work supervisor asked police to check on him after he missed several meetings, according to the lieutenant.

Jordan also did not show up for work and was arrested in Reno, Nevada, nine days after the murder. Police arrested him there after he was taken to a hospital for an

This article tagged under:

Mount Helix
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us