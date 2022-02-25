Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Fallbrook Woman's DUI Hit-and-Run Death

An intoxicated driver who struck and killed a woman while she was walking with her husband in Fallbrook then fled the scene was sentenced Friday to 11 years in state prison.

Pascual Cristobal Pascual, 35, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with a hit-and-run allegation in connection with the Dec. 10, 2020, death of Symone Conley.

Conley, 60, was struck by a pickup that veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive and jumped a curb, according to the California Highway Patrol. She died at the scene, while her husband was uninjured.

Following the deadly impact, the motorist pulled over and remained in the area for a short time before driving off, the CHP reported.

Pascual was arrested a few days later. Investigators identified him as the hit-and-run driver based on physical evidence at the scene of the traffic fatality, statements from the victim's husband and "numerous calls and leads," CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.



At Pascual's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney David Uyar alleged that the defendant bought alcohol about 15 minutes prior to the deadly crash. In the days following the fatality, Pascual sold the truck involved in the crash, Uyar said.