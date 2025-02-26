Man sentenced to jail for deadly attack on service dog at El Cajon motel

A man who killed a dog by kicking the animal at an El Cajon motel was sentenced Tuesday to one year in county jail.

San Diego Humane Society officials say the attack on a senior Shih Tzu service dog named Poochie happened in May 2024 at a Motel 6 in the East County city.

Jeffrey Todd Buntich, 25, threatened to kill the dog before kicking the animal, causing Poochie internal injuries that led to the dog's euthanization, the Humane Society said.

Buntich then fled to Sacramento, but was arrested six months later, according to Humane Society officials.

He later pleaded guilty to a felony count of animal cruelty. Along with jail, Buntich will be on probation for two years and a five-year ban on animal ownership was imposed.

"This case is a tragic reminder of the consequences of violence against animals," said Jace Huggins, chief of San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement. "While nothing can undo the suffering Poochie endured, we are grateful to see justice served and hope this sentencing sends a strong message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated."