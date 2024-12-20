Man sentenced for killing elderly dog ‘Benny' during road-rage incident in Clairemont

A man convicted of killing a dog in Clairemont by kicking the animal, then running him over with his vehicle during a road rage incident has been sentenced to two years in custody, the San Diego Humane Society said Friday.

Todd Schuster, 61, intentionally kicked, then ran over a 17-year-old Bichon Frise mix named Benny on April 22 near the intersection of Merrimac and Fond Du Lac avenues, according to Humane Society officials.

Schuster also sent Benny's owner "threatening and obscene messages" after the dog's death, according to the Humane Society, which said one of its officers tracked down Schuster's vehicle, leading to his arrest.

Schuster was convicted of a felony animal cruelty count and sentenced on Monday.

In a statement provided to the sentencing judge, the dog's owner said, "Benny was my emotional support. He was the reason I made it out into the neighborhood, interacted with others... It's not too much to say he gave me a reason for living when my depression threatened to take over... With one kick you took that away from me."

San Diego Humane Society Humane Law Enforcement Lt. Regina Price said in a statement, "While no measure of justice can erase the suffering caused to Benny and his owner, the fact that Schuster has been sentenced two years in prison helps bring closure to this investigation. We hope this case serves as a reminder that justice will be pursued for those who cannot speak for themselves."