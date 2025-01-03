Man sentenced for role in killing of homeless man at San Diego's Bonita Cove

A young man who pleaded guilty to his role in the killing of a homeless man at Bonita Cove Park was sentenced Thursday to seven years in state prison.

Daniel Ruben Martin, 20, was arrested along with a 17-year-old boy in connection with the death of Michael Shook, 65, who was stabbed three times and beaten in the early morning hours of July 5, 2023.

Martin, who was 18 years old at the time of the killing, was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty in November to a voluntary manslaughter count, plus an enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon. The other defendant entered juvenile proceedings and has since pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

At Martin's sentencing hearing, the victim's son, Michael Shook Jr., called his father "my role model" and said he "made a positive impact on many lives," including those of his family and others through his work at the bird show at the Wild Animal Park and as a hospice nurse.

Shook said his mother died not long after his father, but said that he was able to be with his mother when she passed, while he "wasn't able to say goodbye to my father."

Shook told Martin, "My family has a lifetime sentence of grief. Many victims were made that fateful night."

In a statement, Martin said, "I want to apologize so sincerely for all the pain and agony that I've brought upon your family and my family as well. I understand anything that I say or do right now will not make what I did that morning ok or bring Mr. Shook back. But I ask your forgiveness to the fullest extent possible."

He also said the victim "did not deserve this, nor should a situation like this ever happen."

Early Wednesday morning, the body of a homeless man was found at Bonita Cove, immediately prompting an investigation. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports.

At a preliminary hearing held last year, San Diego police Det. Chris Bernard testified that Martin admitted to elbowing Shook in the face several times and kicking him in the ribs.

"I didn't kill him, but by the time I was finished with him, he was done," Martin said, according to the detective.

Investigators also asked Martin about the victim's pants, which were balled up and found near Shook's body. One of Shook's shoes was entangled inside the pants, which Deputy District Attorney Shane Waller said was consistent with the pants being forcibly removed.

When asked why the victim's pants were removed, the detective said Martin laughed, then said "We thought it would be cool."

The two teens' accounts to detectives differed in some aspects.

Martin said his friend and Shook initially got into a verbal argument that escalated into violence, the detective said.

The juvenile said Martin and Shook argued first and, at some point, Shook pulled out a knife. The boy said he grabbed Shook's knife hand and forced the victim's own blade into his body, while Martin held down Shook's arm, Bernard testified.

Defense attorney Amy Balfe argued at the hearing that her client was being held responsible for acts committed by his friend and, further, there may have been some provocation from Shook. Balfe noted the knife used in the killing belonged to the victim.

She also said that, according to one witness, Shook was beaten and repeatedly kicked by a group of six people earlier in the night. Balfe argued that many of the victim's injuries, including more than a dozen rib fractures, were likely sustained in that altercation.

The judge ordered 19 year-old Daniel Martin to stand trial in the murder of Michael Shook, who was beaten and stabbed to death in Bonita Cove. NBC 7's Allison Ash has details.