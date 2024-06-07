Man sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed former Xologirl

A man was sentenced for a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of a cheerleader for the Tijuana Xolos.

The incident happened in March 2020, when Brescia Ayon, 21, was walking in a marked crosswalk in Otay Mesa and was hit by Estevan Corona who ran a red light and fled the scene.

Corona was arrested two years later and on Thursday, he was sentenced to state prison for the maximum term of 11 years. In addition, he must pay $1,254 to the family as restitution for funeral expenses.

The room where the hearing was held was full, mainly with relatives of Brescia. For an hour, Brescia's parents, uncles and brother had the opportunity to address a few words.

"Today more than 4 years ago, I tried to start a letter to the person who ruined and changed my life, it was addressed to a man without remorse who not only took the life of my daughter of just 21 years old, but also took the joy of her father, her brother and me," was part of what Wendy Arellano, Brescia's mother, expressed.

Although Corona's defense tried to request parole, it was denied because he had prior criminal offenses. The prosecution said after the incident Corona sold the car and changed his phone number.

"My daughter can now rest in peace and I can also be at peace," Wendy said.