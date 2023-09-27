Man sentenced 116 years to life for Lemon Grove shooting of girlfriend, teen

A man who shot his girlfriend and her teenage daughter in Lemon Grove, wounding both and leaving the girl a quadriplegic, was sentenced Wednesday to 116 years to life in state prison.

Pablo Ramirez, 52, was convicted by an El Cajon jury of attempted murder and other charges for the Sept. 8, 2021, shooting at a Bakersfield Street home.

The victims, ages 33 and 15, were shot just before 12:30 a.m. that day.

Ramirez's girlfriend nearly died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. Her 15- year-old daughter was shot next, first in an elbow, then in the back -- paralyzing her -- as she tried to flee the home, according to prosecutors.

Ramirez's girlfriend's other daughter, who was 11 years old, was able to escape the home and call 911. The D.A.'s Office alleges Ramirez also trained his gun on the 11-year-old, but she was not shot.

Ramirez was arrested at the home by sheriff's deputies shortly after the shooting.