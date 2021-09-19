Man Riding Electric Scooter Hit by Teen Driver and Killed in San Diego

A man riding a Link electric scooter in San Diego’s Balboa Park community – alongside his sister and brother-in-law – was hit by a teenage driver and killed, police confirmed.

The victim was San Diego resident Jonathan Sepulveda, 34. The driver was a 17-year-old girl, the San Diego Police Department said.

Sepulveda was riding a Link scooter north on Pershing Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

A report released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sepulveda was riding alongside his brother-in-law and sister in the bike lane. He was a few feet behind his family when a driver veered into the bike lane and hit Sepulveda.

Sepulveda was thrown off the scooter.

The ME said the scooter became caught underneath the car. The driver stopped.

Sepulveda’s family heard the crash and called 911.

When paramedics arrived, they confirmed Sepulveda’s death.

No other injuries were reported.

It was not known whether the teen driver was cited. San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.