Man riding electric bike killed in hit-and-run in Clairemont

A 36-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Clairemont Mesa East community of San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Balboa Avenue. The bicycle was going westbound in the bike lane as the vehicle was going westbound in the No. 2 lane, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"At some point the bicyclist made a movement to the left and veered into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with the bicyclist," police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle fled the scene, and "was determined to be a light-colored possible gray 2016-2022 Mercedes Benz E class sedan, with front end damage and missing grill/front-end body pieces," police added.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the SDPD, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

