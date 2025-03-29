Man riding electric bike killed in hit-and-run in Clairemont

A 36-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Clairemont Mesa East community of San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Balboa Avenue. The bicycle was going westbound in the bike lane as the vehicle was going westbound in the No. 2 lane, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"At some point the bicyclist made a movement to the left and veered into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with the bicyclist," police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The vehicle fled the scene, and "was determined to be a light-colored possible gray 2016-2022 Mercedes Benz E class sedan, with front end damage and missing grill/front-end body pieces," police added.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the SDPD, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.