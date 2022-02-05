Man Reportedly Shooting Guns in Garage Prompts SWAT in Rancho Bernardo: SDPD

A man who is reportedly shooting firearms in the garage of a home in Rancho Bernardo has prompted SWAT to respond Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported by the girlfriend of the man at around 8:36 a.m. on the 17000 Robinia Ct., the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD said the girlfriend is out of the house and police are advising residents to avoid the area and are evacuating homes around the residence.

17000 Robinia Ct. Rancho Bernardo, residence to shelter in place due to police activity. — SDPD ABLE Announcements (@SDPDABLE) February 5, 2022

No other information was available.

