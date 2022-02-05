Rancho Bernardo

Man Reportedly Shooting Guns in Garage Prompts SWAT in Rancho Bernardo: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

A closeup of a San Diego Police car on Feb. 5, 2022
NBC 7

A man who is reportedly shooting firearms in the garage of a home in Rancho Bernardo has prompted SWAT to respond Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported by the girlfriend of the man at around 8:36 a.m. on the 17000 Robinia Ct., the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD said the girlfriend is out of the house and police are advising residents to avoid the area and are evacuating homes around the residence.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.


This article tagged under:

Rancho BernardoSDPDswat
