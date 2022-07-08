Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in 18-Year-Old's College Area Shooting

A man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old while the victim and his friends drove away from a house party in the College Area pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder.

David Rasean Vereen, 22, is accused in the June 25 shooting of Kevin Burton, a recent Grossmont High School graduate who was set to attend San Diego Mesa College in the fall.

Police said Burton and others were at a party near 4800 Art Street that night. After leaving the party, Burton was shot while their vehicle turned onto El Cajon Boulevard, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

A second bullet struck an apartment complex window on El Cajon Boulevard, Campbell said, though no one was injured by that bullet.

Burton died later at a hospital.

A suspected motive for the shooting has not been disclosed, though Campbell said detectives were working to determine whether there was an altercation or incident at the party before the shooting.

Vereen was arrested on July 1. Police have not disclosed how he was identified as the suspected shooter.

In addition to murder, Vereen is charged with two counts of shooting at an inhabited, occupied structure or vehicle. The criminal complaint alleges he fired gunshots at a vehicle and a residence.

Vereen remains in custody without bail.