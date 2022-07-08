Man Pleads Not Guilty to Gaslamp Double Shooting of Tourists

A man suspected of opening fire in the Gaslamp Quarter during a fight, striking two bystanders in the process, pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and other charges.

Johnza Watson, 25, is accused of firing at another person on the night of June 24 near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and F Street.

Deputy District Attorney Ted Fiorito said the gunfire stemmed from a "gang-related altercation" between Watson and others.

San Diego police say two groups of people were fighting in downtown when someone in the group pulled a gun and fired, hitting two innocent bystanders. NBC 7's Allison Ash has details.

Though the gunfire missed the intended target, two women standing at a crosswalk were struck, according to prosecutor.

One of the victims was shot in the hand, while the other was struck in the chest. Fiorito said the same bullet traveled through both victims.

Though police did not release the names of the victims, they were identified by their employer, The Preiss Company, as Lane Sheer and Toni Yrlas.

The company's COO said in a statement that the women were in San Diego to attend the National Apartment Association conference held that weekend.

"If you've ever met Lane and Toni before, you know how kind and sweet these two are," the statement read. "They are long-time TPCO employees and have been an integral part of our company culture. Our collective families are devastated."

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for the womens' medical expenses has reached nearly $200,000 in donations by Thursday.

The page's creator posted on Tuesday that Yrlas is "back home and resting comfortably," while Sheer remains hospitalized in San Diego.

Watson was arrested about a week later in connection with an alleged assault upon a person near the same area as the shooting.

Fiorito said a man was attacked by a group of people, including Watson, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said Watson was among five people arrested for the suspected assault, which police say happened near 600 Fifth Avenue.

During that alleged assault, the victim's cell phone and wallet were taken. The prosecutor said when Watson was arrested, blood was found on his shoes, which he alleged came from kicking the victim.

Watson, who remains in custody without bail, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the shooting. He was also charged with robbery and assault for the alleged beating that happened the following week.