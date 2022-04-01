Man Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly North Park Stabbing

The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in North Park pleaded not guilty in court Friday, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

Alberto Barraza, 32, pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing Nikko Guardado, 23, at least once in an alley near 3600 Bancroft St.

On Saturday, March 26, Guardado was found covered in blood from an apparent stab wound after police pulled over his car for speeding at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street in North Park. Guardado was transported to a local hospital by first responders but he died from his injuries, San Diego police said.

Homicide Detectives were called to the scene.

Police arrested Barraza on one count of murder Sunday, March 27 at his home on Bancroft Street in the North Park Area.

Barraza is being held on no bail. His next court dates are a readiness conference on April 12 and a preliminary hearing on April 14, the SDCDA said.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing. The investigation closed down the major intersection for several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.