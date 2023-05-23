Courts and Crime

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Barrio Logan Break-In, Attempted Sex Assault

By City News Service

A man accused of sneaking into a Barrio Logan resident's home two months ago and trying to sexually assault her pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony count of assault with intent to commit rape.

San Diego police say 28-year-old Darius Dewayne Hargrove entered the woman's home while she was asleep and attacked her about 3 a.m. March 25.

"The victim was able to get away and called police, but the (assailant) ran away before the officers arrived," SDPD sex-crimes Lt. Carmelin Rivera said.

Two weeks later, the department released photos of the suspected perpetrator and sought the public's help in identifying him. Subsequent tips led to Hargrove's arrest.

Hargrove was originally arrested April 20 on suspicion of unrelated offenses including arson, narcotics offenses, violating a court order, and lewd and disorderly conduct. Last week, police announced he would also be arrested for the alleged Barrio Logan break-in.

Following his arraignment Monday afternoon, Hargrove remains jailed on more than $1 million bail.

