Man accused of kidnapping Lyft driver in East County pleads not guilty

A man who allegedly abducted a ride-share driver in Spring Valley last weekend pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include kidnapping, assault, robbery and false imprisonment.

Shane Robert Capezio, 22, allegedly forced the 50-year-old victim to take him to various locations on Sunday night, including a gas station where he's accused of stealing another person's cell phone.

During the alleged abduction, Capezio allegedly stated he was armed with a gun, but sheriff's officials say he was actually unarmed.

During his Wednesday afternoon arraignment in El Cajon Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Philippa Cunningham alleged he told the victim that he and his father were members of law enforcement. He told her that if she didn't do what he demanded, he would find her, the prosecutor said. In court, Capezio responded to that claim by saying, "Incorrect."

In a statement issued earlier this week, sheriff's Sgt. Kenneth Seel said Capezio ordered the woman to drive him to a marijuana dispensary in Lemon Grove.

The Lyft driver sent a 911 text message to authorities, who responded to the dispensary and spotted the vehicle parked outside, Seel said.

Cunningham said that when police responded, Capezio tried to forcefully take the victim's keys and pressed down on the accelerator in an attempt to reverse her car into the law enforcement vehicles behind them.

Deputies deployed "less-than-lethal force" to subdue Capezio and arrested him, the prosecutor said. The Lyft driver was physically unharmed.

In arguing for increased bail, the prosecutor claimed Capezio is a flight risk and was already in violation of a court order for a separate case out of Los Angeles County, in which he was placed on mental health diversion. Cunningham said he was released from Los Angeles County custody last month.

Superior Court Judge Peter Lynch set bail at $1.5 million.