Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that killed Carlsbad woman

A San Diego man who sold fentanyl to a Carlsbad woman -- leading to her fatal overdose -- pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal distribution charge.

Bryan Kim Bullard, 43, admitted in a plea agreement that he sold fentanyl to the 25-year-old victim, identified by prosecutors only as D.G.

Not long after the victim bought the drugs from Bullard at a San Diego apartment on the night of Sept. 9, 2023, Bullard texted someone for Narcan, an overdose treatment medication, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The defendant then called 911 from D.G.'s phone. Bullard then left the apartment before emergency responders arrived to find D.G. unconscious in the apartment's bathroom, according to prosecutors.

"When San Diego Police Department officers responded, Bullard had left the apartment, and D.G.

was found in the bathroom, not breathing," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died five days later.

Bullard was arrested about two months later and had fentanyl and methamphetamine on him, according to his plea agreement, in which both sides stipulated that the fentanyl he sold D.G. caused her death.

Bullard is set to be sentenced in March.

His co-defendant, Cameron William Fulston, of Carlsbad remains charged for his alleged role in the fentanyl sale. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Fulston was found incompetent to stand trial earlier this year and he awaits a status hearing next month regarding his competency.