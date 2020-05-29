Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Father, Injuring Another in Colina del Sol Shooting

A now 21-year-old man who opened fire on two men in the Colina del Sol neighborhood, killing a father, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder charges.

Mason Williams admitted that he committed the shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center while using "unreasonable self-defense," which killed 31-year-old Dionte Floyd and injured 38-year-old Dashe Wallace on Dec. 22, 2018. He also admitted a handgun use allegation.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30 to eight years and four months in state prison.

On the evening of the shooting, officers were called to a parking lot near a liquor store and Vietnamese restaurant on El Cajon Boulevard for reports of gunfire, police said.

At the scene, officers found Floyd and Wallace suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital. Wallace recovered, but Floyd did not survive his injuries.

SDPD Lt. Anthony Wallace said investigators believe the victims were involved in a confrontation with another group of men that included Williams.

After Floyd’s death, NBC 7 spoke with the victim’s cousin, Mark Carter, who said Floyd was a devoted father who worked two jobs to provide for his family, including his 12-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

“That’s the type of man he was,” Carter said. “He would do anything to make sure his family was okay.”

Carter said Floyd was in the wrong place at the wrong time and doesn’t believe he was the shooter’s intended target.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.