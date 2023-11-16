Man pleads guilty to burning body of 15-year-old girl in Morena

A man who set fire to the body of a 15-year-old girl whose remains were discovered last year in the Morena neighborhood pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include arson and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Bud Shelton, 34, was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of setting a blaze north of Friars Road and west of Napa Street.

Firefighters responded just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2022 and extinguished the fire, where they discovered the body of Janaeshia Dubose, though her identity was not confirmed for several months.

The girl went missing about two weeks before her body was discovered and she was not positively identified until last December.

Shelton was not charged with murder or other homicide-related counts such as manslaughter in connection with her death. Prosecutors allege the teen died of an overdose and that Shelton then intentionally set the blaze.

He is slated to be sentenced early next year to 25 years and four months in state prison.

Along with arson and unlawful sexual intercourse, Shelton pleaded guilty to a count of mutilating human remains. He may have to register as a sex offender, though that decision will be made at his sentencing hearing, which is currently set for January.