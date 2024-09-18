Man pleads guilty to double murder of family members in Imperial Beach

A man who shot and killed his stepmother and half-brother in Imperial Beach pleaded guilty this week to two counts of murder.

Marco Antonio Valadez Jr., 50, admitted Monday to the Dec. 4, 2021, slayings of Raquel Pitsenberger, 55, and her 36-year-old son, Marco "Tony" Valadez Jr.

Sheriff's deputies found the victims inside a home in the 1300 block of Fern Avenue that afternoon. Pitsenberger died at the scene, while her son died at a hospital.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Valadez was arrested in Mexico and extradited to the United States less than two weeks after the deadly shootings.

Around the time of his arrest, prosecutors said the killings were intended to cover up sexual crimes he committed days earlier.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said then in a statement that the murders stemmed from a confrontation "in which (Valadez) was trying to silence family members who were potential witnesses" to an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old family member that occurred two days prior.

Valadez was also charged with felony sexual assault for the alleged abuse of his family member. Those charges were dismissed as part of his plea to the murder counts.

Valadez also admitted a special circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders, which can trigger a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.