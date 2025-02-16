Man pleads guilty to assaulting victims lured through dating app Grindr in North County

A man who lured male victims through a dating app and then sexually assaulted them in Escondido is scheduled to be sentenced March 13 to 41 years in state prison for his guilty pleas to three felony sex crime counts.

Police said Tobias Bartee, 29, posed as another person on the app Grindr, then attacked the men when they met in person by restraining and sexually assaulting them.

While police investigated reports of "four different adult males that had been lured to an apartment in the city," prosecutors filed charges against Bartee in connection with three victims, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

One of the attacks occurred the day before Bartee was arrested in September 2023, while the others happened in July and August of 2023.

Bartee remains in county jail as he awaits sentencing.