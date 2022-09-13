LEMON GROVE

Man on Probation Accused in Slaying of His Lemon Grove Neighbor

The exact cause of the victim's death and the reason for the fight remain unclear

By City News Service

FILE of sirens on a San Diego County Sheriff's Department vehicle.
NBC 7

A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at their Lemon Grove apartment complex, authorities reported.

Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responding to a reported stabbing found a 51-year-old man gravely wounded in a rental residence at the complex, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive the victim before pronouncing him dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

"At this point it appears the alleged stabbing (was) unfounded, but a physical altercation did occur," Steffen said Monday morning.

The exact cause of the victim's death and the reason for the fight remain unclear.

Kelly was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, resisting arrest and probation violations. He was being without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove

It was the second homicide in about six hours in Lemon Grove, authorities said.

On Sunday night, a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots near Washington Street.

At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The deadly shooting prompted a homicide investigation. No suspect has yet been located in that case and the motive for the shooting was not yet known.

