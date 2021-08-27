Man Offers Help to ‘Disoriented' Driver, 82, Then Steals His Car in La Mesa

A man who offered to help an 82-year-old driver after the driver became “disoriented” ended up hitching a ride and then stealing the driver’s car in La Mesa, police confirmed.

The La Mesa Police Department said an officer conducting an unrelated traffic stop found the victim yelling for help at Grossmont Center and Murray drives – near Grossmont Center shopping mall and Sharp Grossmont Hospital – just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim told the officer he had been carjacked.

According to investigators, the elderly driver picked up the suspect in El Cajon.

“The victim became disoriented and the suspect offered to assist him,” LMPD Sgt. Matthew Gay said. “The two traveled together to La Mesa, where an argument ensued inside the victim’s vehicle.”

During the argument, police said the suspect hit the driver and forced him out of his silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee. The suspect drove off in the stolen Jeep; he was last seen traveling westbound on Murray Drive, police said.

The LMPD said the stolen Jeep has a California license plate – 7REG835. Anyone who spots the vehicle should call 911 and not approach the suspect.

Police said the carjacking suspect is in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a tan T-shirt at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with details on this case can reach out to the LMPD at (619) 667-1400 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line at (888) 580-TIPS.

No further details were released about the victim’s injuries.