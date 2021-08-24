Man Nearly Dies After Crashing ATV He Just Bought

A 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening injury after rolling his newly purchased ATV quad bike as he exited the parking lot of the Kearny Mesa store from which he bought it, police said.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday at the Fun Bike Center at 5755 Kearny Villa Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man had "just purchased'' the motorized all-terrain vehicle and lost control as he approached a curve in the parking lot, according to Officer John Buttle.

The man "rotated counterclockwise and overturned," then struck a concrete curb near Kearny Villa Road after being thrown from the bike, Buttle said.

Investigators said the man hit a raised concrete curb.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported with a brain bleed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to Buttle.