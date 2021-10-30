Man Killed When Boat Parked on Side of SR-905 Struck by Vehicle

A 78-year-old man was killed Saturday when the boat he was tending to on the side of westbound state Route 905 in Otay Mesa was hit by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on SR-905 westbound just east of Interstate 5. A Chevy truck towing a small fishing boat had broken down and was partially blocking the slow lane of traffic. The driver of a Honda CRV approached the stopped vehicle, failed to observe it blocking the lane and the front of the Honda struck the rear of the fishing boat impacting the passenger causing fatal injuries, CHP said.

The Honda continued forward and struck the rear of the Chevy.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Two right lanes of SR-905 westbound were closed for several hours.

Both drivers were not under the influence of alcohol/and or drugs at the time of the collision, CHP said. It is unclear any other people received injuries.

No further information was immediately available.