Man Killed in Shootout With Police Was Wanted in at Least 2 Shootings: Chula Vista PD

The attempted murder suspect pursued by Chula Vista police and then fatally shot outside an Eastlake home was an alleged gang member connected to several crimes in the area, including two recent shootings, according to CVPD.

David Angulo, 33, died in a gun battle with police Monday evening near the intersection of Otay Lakes Road and Rutgers Avenue in the Eastlake neighborhood of Chula Vista after a 6-mile pursuit across town ended in a crash.

Angulo was wanted in connection to two recent shooting in Chula Vista, according to police. The first occurred on June 4 at the Red Roof Inn on Broadway. There, a man was found shot in the stomach. Less than two weeks later, on June 22, a victim was found shot in the chest on the 600 block of E Street.

Investigators believed Angulo to be the suspect in both shootings and a warrant was obtained for his arrest on attempted murder charges, CVPD said.

Chula Vista police said the suspect was also wanted for alleged crimes in other jurisdictions, including a shooting in San Diego at the end of June.

A man wanted as an attempted murder suspect was fatally shot by police after he led them on a chase. NBC 7’s Lauren Coronado has the latest details.

Angulo had several cases filed against him in San Diego Superior Court. According to CVPD, he was connected to cases involving assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping, carjacking and assaulting an officer.

The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force had been searching for Angulo for more than a month when he was spotted at the intersection of Maxwell and Main Street in Chula Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Monday, CVPD said.

Police said as agents monitored Angulo, they witnessed him use carjack a Ford truck from a man at gunpoint. That's when agents attempted to intervene and a pursuit began.

The pursuit winded at a high rate of speed through Chula Vista until Angulo crashed the truck into an SUV near the intersection of Otay Lakes Road and Rutgers Avenue. The impact caused the SUV to flip onto its side and effectively brought the pursuit to a halt.

According to police, Angulo exited the vehicle and attempted to break into a home.

The owner of the home told NBC 7 he ran outside when he heard the traffic collision and was quickly chased back into his home by Angulo, who was demanding to be let in. His wife and children were inside.

When Angulo could not get in, he began shouting at officers that he had a gun, CVPD said. Meanwhile, officers were shouting commands to surrender.

NBC 7’s Lauren Coronado speaks with an Eastlake homeowner who recalls the shootout involving Chula Vista police that happened outside his home.

Both Angulo and officers opened fire but it was not clear who fired first. CVPD said Angulo fired at least one round; Three CVPD officers fired multiple rounds "in response to the deadly threat Angulo presented."

Angulo died at the scene.

Overhead views of the scene from SkyRanger 7 showed several evidence placards, likely marking shell casings, in the street in front of the home steps away from the overturned SUV. A yellow tarp was strung between two cars in the driveway to shield a body from view.

No officers were hurt. The officers who opened fire on Angulo have not yet been identified.

The driver of the truck Angulo allegedly stole told NBC 7 he was working at a construction site on Heritage Road when Angulo jumped into the passenger seat, pointed a gun at him and took off with his truck. He was uninjured.

The driver of the SUV involved in a collision with the truck was transported to an area hospital. His current condition was not known.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office as well as the CVPD Crimes of Violence Department were investigating the shooting involving officers. The investigation is ongoing and no