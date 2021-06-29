Man Killed in Shooting Near Sunset Cliffs Identified

The San Diego Police Department released the identity of a man killed in a shooting Sunday night near Sunset Cliffs.

SDPD received calls at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday from multiple people who reported hearing gunshots and someone yelling for help on the 4500 block of Ladera Street. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding officers performed CPR on the man and administered first aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue units arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene, according to SDPD.

The department on Tuesday said the victim was Akali Cobbs, 33, of San Diego.

Video from the scene showed multiple police units and another vehicle at Sunset Cliffs. It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. San Diego police have not said if any arrests were made in connection to the homicide but mentioned they are searching for witnesses.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is encouraged to contact SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.