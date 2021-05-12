SDPD

Man Killed in Oak Park, Suspect Loose

Investigators are still looking for the suspect in the shooting

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Oak Park and police are trying to track down the suspect, according to the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

SDPD responded to Joyce Place off Redwood Street, east of 54th Avenue, just after 9:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The man was conscious and breathing when police arrived but died from his injuries at the hospital or as medics were taking him there, Jamsetjee said.

The suspect may have left the scene in a white Nissan, according to Jamsetjee.

SDPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

No other information was available.

