Man Killed in Mountain View Shooting, Suspect Sought

Police are looking for a suspect Tuesday that shot and killed a man in Mountain View.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body on the sidewalk at 3600 Ocean View Blvd. around 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he died. SDPD has not released the name of the victim. He is described as a 59- year-old Black man.

No other information was released, and police currently do not have a suspect description. The San Diego Police Department Homicide detectives are investigating the victim's death.

Anyone with information can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531- 2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.