Man Killed in East Village Parking Garage Id'd

Authorities released the identity Monday of a man who was gunned down and killed last week at the entrance of an East Village parking garage.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, San Diego police began received reports about gunfire near 14th and G streets, near an Albertsons grocery store. When officers arrived, they spotted a man lying on the sidewalk along the 1400 block of G Street, right at the entrance to a parking garage, said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown. The man died at the scene, police said.

On Monday, police identified the victim of the shooting as Samuel Burkhalter, 37, of Vista.

After detectives followed-up on various leads, they identified the suspect as Tyler Cosby, 23, of San Diego. Taylor was arrested last Thursday, police confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293.