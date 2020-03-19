Man Killed in Crash at Curve in Road in Fallbrook

A Southern California man was killed in a crash in Fallbrook Wednesday while trying to navigate a curve in the roadway, officials said.

It was about 1 p.m. when the driver – identified by the California Highway Patrol only as a 62-year-old man from Murrieta, California – was traveling eastbound on East Mission Road in a white Nissan NV2500 cargo van. The driver was east of Fallen Leaf Lane, in a right curve.

CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said at the same time, a man from Lake Forest, California, was driving an Isuzu NRR commercial two-axle truck westbound on East Mission Road.

The drivers were nearing one another, in opposite directions.

Latulippe said the men approached each other at the curve and, for unknown reasons, the man in the Nissan van drifted to the left, over the double yellow lines, hitting the left side of the Isuzu.

The cars came to a halt, blocking both lanes of East Mission Road.

Latulippe said the driver of the Nissan had to be pulled from the wreck. He died as he was being taken to a local hospital.

The other driver was not hurt.

The deadly accident is under investigation, but the CHP said impairment is not believed to be a factor.