The identity of a man killed in a late-morning shooting June 27 in City Heights has been released by the Sn Diego Police Department.

Cedrick Deshawn Cruz, 35, was confronted by a "youthful appearing male" in front of a home on 40th Street, south of Thorn Street, at around 11 a.m. and was shot, according to SDPD.

Multiple people called 911 to report the shooting, SDPD said. When officers arrived, they took over CPR from a bystander until San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived. Cruz was suffering from at least one gunshot to his upper body, SDPD said.

Paramedics took Cruz to a nearby hospital but he did not survive.

The shooter ran away from the scene wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, according to SDPD. His age is unknown, but investigators say he is "youthful.'

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

