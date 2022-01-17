Man Killed In Chula Vista After Crashing Corvette into Median, Flipping Car

A man died in an solo accident when he hit a center median, flipping his car near the Paseo Ranchero intersection, Chula Vista police said Monday.

The man was traveling in his Chevrolet Corvette at high speeds when he collided with a median, causing his vehicle to overturn, in the 1200 block on East H Street in Chula Vista at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics tried to provide lifesaving measures. The man's identification is being withheld pending notification of the family.

No other information has been released. The CVPD is investigating the cause of the accident.