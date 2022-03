A man wearing a helmet and a parachute died in an apparent base jumping accident at a mid-rise building in the UTC area of San Diego Tuesday night.

The man was found on the street below the 20-plus-story Palisade UTC building at the intersection of Lombard Place and Nobel Drive at around 10:30 p.m., according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.

Paramedics gave the man CPR but couldn't save him, Officer O'Brien said.

No other information was available.