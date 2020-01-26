Man Killed by Suspected DUI Driver in Oceanside

A man died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Oceanside early Sunday morning, Oceanside Police Department said.

Police responded to a collision on N. Coast Highway at Sportfisher Drive around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday and found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk.

The 22-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said it appeared the man was crossing N. Coast Highway at or near the intersection when he was hit by a car headed north. The driver, 31-year-old William Vaden, stopped at the scene and cooperated with police, they said.

Vaden was not injured.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and Vaden was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

The victim's identity has not been released by police and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Accident Investigator Candido Guevara at (760) 435-4068.