Man killed at Midway McDonald's in broad daylight; suspect makes getaway in minivan

A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in the Midway district on Wednesday morning.

The killing took place outside the entrance to the McDonald's in the 3800 block of Midway Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the 35-year-old victim down in the parking lot, stabbed at least once, police said. The officers and bystanders rendered aid until paramedics arrived and he was then brought to the hospital, where he died.

SDPD said investigators determined the victim had ridden a bike to the McDonalds, and his killer, who arrived shortly after in a light-colored minivan, began to chase him in circles around the parking lot, repeatedly stabbing at the man with what police believe was a knife.

After the 30-second attack, the killer jumped through an open sliding door of the minivan, which was driven by a second person. The pair remain at large, police said.

Hours after the killing, a large law-enforcement contingent was still at the McDonald's investigating the slaying.

The motive for the stabbing was not released by SDPD.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call the police at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.