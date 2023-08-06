Man killed after shooting involving police officers in La Mesa

A wanted felon was killed during a shooting that involved police officers in La Mesa on Sunday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers with the La Mesa Police Department recognized a person at the parking lot of 8000 University Ave. in La Mesa as being a wanted felon with an active felony warrant.

Officers approached the person, at which point the suspect took out a handgun, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

At some point during that interaction, the man was shot.

LMPD officers called the Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Upon arrival, rescue crews gave the man first aid, but he died at the scene.

During the shooting, a vehicle passing on University Avenue was hit by a bullet, impacting the vehicle's window. The person inside the vehicle was not hit by the round, Lt. Shebloski said.

Per protocol for investigations into shootings that involve law enforcement officers in San Diego County, SDPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

At the time of the shooting, LMPD wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, "Stay clear of the area. There is no threat to community safety."