Man Killed After Falling off Motorcycle, Colliding With Oncoming Car: SDPD

The man was riding his 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound near the 2500 block of East Mission Bay Drive

By Dana Williams

A 33-year-old man was killed after falling off his motorcycle and colliding with an oncoming car Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was riding his 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound near the 2500 block of East Mission Bay Drive at a little after 1:15 a.m. when he lost control and fell, crossing over into the northbound lanes, where he was hit by a Toyota Camry, according to SDPD.

The motorcyclist, who suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull and broken back, died at the scene, according to investigators.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man to the public.

The roads in the area were reopened by 6:30 a.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

