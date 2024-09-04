Crime and Courts

Man killed after 3 shootings in Chicano Park identified

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Officials on Wednesday identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death near Chicano Park, the San Diego Police Department said.

Juan Carlos Porter of National City was shot Sunday in the Chicano Park area at the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp from Logan Avenue, according to an SDPD statement.

That morning, officers responded to three separate reports of gunfire around 12:12 a.m., 1:08 a.m. and 2:06 a.m., SDPD said.

"At approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle containing several men pulled into Paradise Valley Hospital. The occupants flagged down a San Diego police officer, who was at the hospital on an unrelated call," the department said in a statement. "The men directed the officer to an occupant of the car who had been shot."

The victim was taken inside the hospital, where he died shortly afterward, police said.

At the scene, officers found multiple cartridge casings and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire several times, according to the statement. Another report of gunfire was made almost exactly an hour later, but that visit to the park by officers was also fruitless.

A possible motive for the shootings were unclear, and a suspect description was unavailable.

Because of the location of where the teen was shot, the investigation was originally being handled by the California Highway Patrol but has since been transferred to SDPD, since the shots are believed to have been fired from the area of Chicano Park.

SDPD detectives were trying Wednesday to find video surveillance footage of the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

