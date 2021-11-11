Man Interrupts Chula Vista Church Service While Fleeing Deputies, Arrested at Altar

A driver led deputies on a meandering 45-minute pursuit from Delzura to a South Bay church on Thursday where he interrupted a service before being taken into custody at the altar.

The chase began about 10:30 a.m. when the man -- the subject of a felony arrest warrant -- refused to yield in the 14000 block of state Route 94 in southeastern San Diego County, according to sheriff's officials.

OnScene.TV

He fled westbound slowly in a black Nissan Pathfinder into eastern Chula Vista, where he crisscrossed various neighborhoods on city streets, and briefly traversed stretches of SR-125 and Interstate 805, Lt. Chris Galve said.

About 11:15 a.m., he pulled over in front of the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at Fourth Avenue and Oxford Street, jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the church.

Video shows dozens of people quickly exiting the church as deputies follow the suspect inside. The man, who has not yet been identified, was put into handcuffs at the altar and escorted from the church by a handful of deputies.

It is not immediately clear what charges he would be facing.