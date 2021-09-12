Man Injured in Shooting in Grantville, Police Searching for Suspect

San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot and severely injured a man Sunday morning in the Grantville neighborhood.

Police received multiple calls at around 1 a.m. regarding a shooting at 5800 Mission Gorge Road. Once officers arrived at the scene they found a man down in a parking lot with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, but Brown said he is not expected to survive his injuries.

Brown said detectives from the SDPD Homicide Unit were called to investigate.

As it's still early in the investigation, Brown said detectives have learned that a man wearing a dark shirt walked up to the victim and fired at him before leaving the scene in a dark vehicle.

Detectives are trying to locate evidence and any possible witnesses after being aware of a large crowd present at the time of the incident who scattered immediately when police arrived.

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released at this time. Police describe him as a 40-year-old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.