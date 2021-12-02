Man in Safety Vest, Goggles Robs Solana Beach Bank, FBI Says

A man clad in clothing akin to that of an on-duty highway worker robbed a northern San Diego County bank Wednesday.

The suspect -- who was wearing a dark-colored jumpsuit, gloves, safety goggles and an orange vest -- approached a teller at the Union Bank branch office on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and demanded cash about 9:40 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank and drove off in a stolen car, the federal agency reported. Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned.

The robber, described as heavyset, appeared to be about 6 feet tall and in his early 50s, according to the FBI.