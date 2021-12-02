FBI

Man in Safety Vest, Goggles Robs Solana Beach Bank, FBI Says

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank and drove off in a stolen car

The FBI released images of a suspect in a bank robbery in Solana Beach
A man clad in clothing akin to that of an on-duty highway worker robbed a northern San Diego County bank Wednesday.

The suspect -- who was wearing a dark-colored jumpsuit, gloves, safety goggles and an orange vest -- approached a teller at the Union Bank branch office on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and demanded cash about 9:40 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank and drove off in a stolen car, the federal agency reported. Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned.

The robber, described as heavyset, appeared to be about 6 feet tall and in his early 50s, according to the FBI.

