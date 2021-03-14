Man in Pacific Beach Stabbed At Least Four Times in Both Legs

A 22-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning when he was stabbed at least four times in both legs during an attack in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego.

The assault occurred at 1:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

"The victim did not give any other information other than the suspect was a male wearing a brown plaid shirt," Heims said. "The victim did not know what direction the suspect left."

Paramedics rushed the 22-year-old man to a hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the assault to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.