Man in Motorized Wheelchair Struck, Killed by SUV in Chula Vista

A vehicle struck and killed a man in Chula Vista Wednesday as he rode a motorized wheelchair on a South Bay road.

The vehicle hit the victim in the 400 block of Oxford Street in Chula Vista shortly before 10 a.m., according to Chula Vista police.

Paramedics took the man to UC San Diego Medical Center in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the accident, which forced a nearly three and a half-hour closure of the roadway in the area, remained under investigation in the late afternoon, Officer Michael Knapp said.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.