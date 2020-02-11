Man in Green Beanie Robs Old Town Gas Station

Police today were searching for a man suspected of robbing an Arco gas station clerk at gunpoint in Old Town.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday at the gas station in the 3600 block of Old Town Avenue, just north of Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The armed thief entered the gas station and approached the clerk, who was sitting in the office, then pointed a firearm at the employee and demanded money, Buttle said.

The clerk complied and gave the robber money from the register, Buttle said.

The man also demanded money from the clerk's wallet and the clerk handed that over too before the thief fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 30s who was last seen wearing a lime green beanie, black clothes and black shoes with white soles.

Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.