Man in Custody Following Carjacking Chase in Santee

A man is in custody after carjacking and leading police on a chase Friday afternoon, San Diego County Sheriff's department said.

At around 1 p.m. at the 9800 block of Mission Gorge Road, the suspect, Chris DiSalvo, threatened to kill a 77-year-old woman and her family. He then struck her, forcibly removing her from the vehicle, and drove away with her purse and cell phone, police said.

Deputies later located DiSalvo sitting in the stolen car in the 4600 block of Palm Drive in La Mesa. Upon seeing the police, DiSalvo took off but crashed into a tree. He then ran into an apartment complex where deputies established a perimeter.

DiSalvo was found hiding in a stairwell and was arrested without incident, officials said.

The suspect told police he had taken drugs and officials administered a dose of Naloxone, a life-saving nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. He was then taken to a hospital, police said.

After he is released from the hospital, he will be booked on several felony charges, including carjacking, officials said.